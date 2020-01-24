K Drive

People Should Be Reassured That Ireland Is Preparing For Coronovirus.

The Health Minister says people should be reassured the country IS prepared for a potential coronavirus outbreak here.

Health officials attended a special threats protection meeting earlier to assess the danger posed by the deadly disease.

In the UK, tests for the virus on 14 people have come back negative, but its chief medical officer believes Britain will have confirmed cases at some point.

At least 26 people have died in China from the outbreak, while hundreds more have been infected.

Minister Simon Harris says health bodies are watching the international situation closely:

