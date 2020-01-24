Listen: Former NI Deputy First Minister, Seamus Mallon, Has Died.

The former Deputy Leader of the SDLP and Former Deputy First Minister in the North, Seamus Mallon, has died at the age of 83.

He was involved in the civil rights movement in the 1960s and was a key figure in the negotiations of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

The County Armagh native was a staunch opponent of the use of violence throughout the troubles.

Former SDLP Leader Mark Durkan's paid tribute to the his former party colleague:

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to Seamus Mallon this evening, saying few people have influenced the peace process in Northern Ireland more.

He described him as a formidable opponent and a tough negotiator in speech and act, but always honest and honourable.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says the former Deputy First Minister made an extraordinary contribution to politics and people on this island.

SDLP DEPUTY LEADER SEAMUS MALLON. 1994 Photo: RollingNews.ie