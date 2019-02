Sinn Féin are the big winners in the latest political opinion poll out today.

A RedC/Sunday Business Post poll puts them up 5 points to 18 percent - their highest rating in two years.

Fianna Fail's up 2 to 24 percent - and Fine Gael are down just one to 31 percent.

Sunday Business Post Political Editor Michael Brennan says it could have been worse, following the nurses' strike and rows over spending for the National Children's Hospital:



