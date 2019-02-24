Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Arrested Following Over €700,000 Drugs Seizure In Cork City.

: 02/24/2019 - 09:27
Author: Simon Doyle
drugs_1.jpg

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a major drugs seizure in County Cork.

Gardaí made the drugs discovery when they carried out searches on the northside of Cork City and in North County Cork yesterday.

They found cannabis herb, cocaine and cannabis resin with an estimated street value of over 716 thousand euro at three locations.

It's part of ongoing operations by the Cork Regional Drugs Unit targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Cork Division.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with this investigation.

He's still being questioned this morning at Mallow Garda Station, where he can be held for up to 7 days.

 

Stock Image.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!