Listen: Kildare Commuters Affected Today By Train And DART Works.

More changes are on the cards to rail services today due to roof works at Pearse Station in Dublin.

DARTs will run between Howth/Malahide and Connolly and between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones.

There are also works today taking place on the line between Kildare and Portlaoise.

Commuters affected by the works can keep up to date with alternative travel arrangements on the Iarnród Éireann website, irishrail.ie.

Iarnród Éireann spokesperson Jane Cregan says there'll be some changes to services in and out of Heuston today too:

