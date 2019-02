R-and-B star R Kelly is behind bars after appearing in court charged with sexually abusing four people, including three minors.

The allegations - which he denies - date back as far as 1998 and span more than a decade.

A judge called the allegations "disturbing" and set bail at one million dollars.

Local State Attorney Kimberly Foxx says they have footage, allegedly showing him with one of the victims:

