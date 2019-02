A review of legislation is underway to consider further regulations following the conclusion of one of Ireland's largest every puppy farm rescues.

The Minister of State for Rural and Community Development says the three year prison sentence handed down to a licensed dog-breeder in County Carlow, sends a strong signal to rogue dog-breeding establishments.

Sean Canney says it was an horrific case of animal cruelty on an unprecedented scale and welcomes the outcome:

