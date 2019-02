Sinn Fein's Transport Spokesperson is asking Minister Shane Ross to explain a ban on the Coast Guard using blue lights and sirens while driving to emergencies.

There's growing concern over the recent directive to staff and volunteers, with members on the ground warning it could cause dangerous delays as drivers try to make their way through traffic.

Deputy Imelda Munster says she's astounded at the move and she's raising it in the Dail next week:



Stock Image.