Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Former Labour MP Calls Jeremy Corbyn 'Unfit' To Be PM.

: 02/24/2019 - 10:33
Author: Simon Doyle
jeremy_corbyn.jpg

Chuka Umunna says his former party leader Jeremy Corbyn is not fit to be Prime Minister.

He's among eight Labour MPs who defected this week to form an independent group in the House of Commons.

Mr. Umunna is warning a Labour government could damage the UK's national security:

 

corbyn.wav, by Simon Doyle

Stock Image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!