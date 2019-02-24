Gardaí Renew Appeal For Missing Icelandic Man In Dublin.

Gardaí in Ballymun are renewing their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jon Jonsson.

Mr. Jonsson, who is from Iceland, was last seen in Whitehall, Dublin at approximately 11am on Saturday 9th February.

He is described as being 6 foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and wearing a black padded jacket.

Ongoing searches this week have so far been unsuccessful in locating the 41-year-old.

Anyone who has seen Mr. Jonsson or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400 or The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111.

Image: RollingNews.