KCC To Be Asked For Disclosure Of Councillors' International Travel Expenses.

: 02/24/2019 - 12:22
Author: Simon Doyle


Kildare County Council will be asked for a report on Kildare's councillors and executives' international travel expenses for the last five years.

Independent Councillor Fiona McLoughlin Healy has submitted the question for the upcoming week's KCC meeting.

Ms. McLoughlin Healy has also asked for the 2014-present day report to also include the 'intended benefits to the tax-payers of the trips' and any reports made by councillors or executives upon returning from their trips abroad. 

Kildare County Council's next monthly meeting is tomorrow, Monday, 25th February.

