Kildare Records 50-50 Approval And Decline Rate In January For RIHL Applicants.

Kildare County Council received 173 applications in January for the Rebuilding Ireland Home scheme, approving and declining the applications at a rate of approximately 50-50.

Figures published by Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government earlier this week show the number of applications for the scheme nationwide in the first month of the year, alongside the approval and decline figures.

Of the 173 applications, 87 were approved and 86 were declined.

The largest rate of RIHL applications declined was in Waterford City (35) and County Leitrim (7), both at 70%.

Stock Image.