KCC Requests Funding From Speeding Fines To Be Allocated To Roads Affected By M7 Works.

Kildare County Council will be asked to allocate funding from speeding enforcement fines to be ring fenced for roads accomodating the diversions around the M7 roadworks.

Fianna Fail Councillors Suzanne Doyle and Daragh Fitzpatrick have submitted the question, which requests the funds to be exclusively spent on the alternative routes until the completion of the motorway works.

The question submitted cites the 'increased levels of traffic' on the alternative routes as the need for the funds to be allocated for their maintenance.

Kildare County Council's next monthly meeting is tomorrow, Monday, 25th January.

Stock Image.