Teen Stabbed In Dublin In Hospital With Serious Injuries.

: 02/24/2019 - 13:25
Author: Simon Doyle
An investigation has been launched after a stabbing in Dublin City Centre.

A 19 year old man was stabbed during an altercation in the Liffey Street area at around 2.50am this morning.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

 

