A Man Has Been Found Dead In The Back Of A Bin Lorry In London.

: 02/24/2020 - 13:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
In the UK, the body of a man has been found in the back of a bin lorry in south London.

Police were called to Camberwell at around half-past-5 this morning.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

No other details about the victim have been released.

