Samira Ahmed Reaches Settlement With BBC Over Equal Pay Claim.

: 02/24/2020 - 13:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Samira Ahmed has reached a settlement with the BBC after she won an equal pay claim at an employment tribunal.

The hearing decided last month that the presenter should have received the same as her colleague Jeremy Vine.

The corporation says Ms Ahmed is "highly valued" and it considers the matter closed.

