KCC Green-Lights Punchestown Racecourse Development Plans.

Kildare County Council has given redevelopment proposals at Punchestown Racecourse the go-ahead

Punchestown sought planning permission for a 600 metre extension to the racecourse, and raising of some site levels, and creation of a new ambulance track.

The soil will be extracted from lands adjoining the racecourse that are currently being restored from a disused sand & gravel pit to agricultural use

Punchestown has permission for the activities at Walshestown, which expires this year.

In its applicaton it is seeking permisison for the extension, ambulance track and continuation of the Walshestown permission.

Kildare planners are due to hand down a decision today.

Stock image: Pixabay

The development description is as follows:

"The ext of the existing racetrack by approximately 660m & raising ground levels on the track ext area to tie into existing site levels that range from approx 160m OD to the east to 140m OD to the west; widening of the home straight over a distance of 800m by between 30m & 35m; a new ambulance track over a length of 1,890m & ancillary infrastructure; &, landscape enhancement works within & adjoining the racecourse facilities including landscaping planting & the relocation of 2 no. existing attenuation ponds, & the creation of an additional 2 no. attenuation ponds. To facilitate these works, site levels will be raised to match existing contours & will require approximately 1.15 million tones of topsoil, subsoil, sand & gravel. These materials will be extracted from lands adjoining the established racecourse that are currently being restored from a disused sand & gravel pit to agricultural use under KCC Reg. Ref. 08/2159 & EPA Waste Licence Ref. W0254-01 (Walshestown). The permission granted under Kildare Council Ref. Ref. 08/2159 will expire in 2020. This application is seeking Permission for the continuance of the permitted restoration use of the Walshestown lands for a period of an additional 8.5 years to complete the current permission restoration works, & an additional 3.5 years to restore the additional area of extraction required for the racecourse ext works (12 years in total). All proposed restoration works are consistent with those previously permitted under KCC Ref. Ref. 08/2159. The proposed restoration works include the importation & placement of inert materials over & area of c. 40.05ha; processing of non-hazardous materials including crushing, screening, & magnetic separation using mobile machinery for the purpose of recovery & recycling of engineering materials; storage, & , continued use of all established & permitted structures, storage facilities, hardstanding, drainage infrastructure, utilities & works. Permission is also sought for a proposed maintenance & storage shed of 3,500 sq.m gross floor area to facilitate the proposed restoration use, & all ancillary development works. The proposed use will require the current waste licence ref. W0254-01 to be reviewed by the E.P.A. to facilitate these works. The proposed extraction & restoration works will involve the continuation of the Walshestown operations for a total period of 12 years. Accordingly, a 12 year permission is sought for etc.. see newspaper notice for full description...rev..."