An extradition hearing for Julian Assange has heard claims that spies considered kidnapping or poisoning the WikiLeaks founder.

His lawyer told Woolwich Crown Court in the UK that agents, acting on behalf of the US, were also involved in "intrusive and sophisticated" surveillance while he was in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

He's wanted in America to face trial, accused of releasing secret documents and military files on Iraq and Afghanistan.



File image: Wikipedia