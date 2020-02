Harvey Weinstein's been found guilty of sexual assault and third degree rape at his trial in New York.

The former Hollywood producer attacked a production assistant at his apartment in 2006.

He then went on to target another woman in 2013.

But he was acquitted on the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault and first degree rape which could have sent him to prison for life.

He'll be sentenced in just over a fortnight.



File image: Harvey Weinstein/Wikipedia.