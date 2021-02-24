K Drive

8 Children Taking Part In Policing Authority Study Report Mistreatment By Gardai.

: 24/02/2021 - 15:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Several children who participated in a Policing Authority Study reported mistreatment by Gardaí.

Eight of the twenty children interviewed for the UCC study spontaneously brought up instances of officers being rough or assaulting them.

One child said they witnessed a friend receiving a "punch in the face" off a garda while another said an officer "smashed" their head off the floor of a Garda station.

A third child reported getting slapped with a wet towel by Gardaí.

The research, which recommends implementing a "zero-tolerance" approach to mistreatment, will be discussed by the Policing Authority and the Garda Commissioner tomorrow.

 

File image: RollingNews

