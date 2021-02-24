K Drive

Listen: Some 3rd Class Students Will Return To The Classroom From Monday.

: 24/02/2021 - 15:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Some third class students will return to classrooms next Monday under the government's plan for re-opening.

Mixed primary school classes will fully attend school as guidelines are being issued from the Department of Education today.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

File image: RollingNews

