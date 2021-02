Cash and jewellery believed to be the proceeds of crime have been seized by gardai in Co Longford.

Officers searched a property in Longford town yesterday evening and seized 7,500 euro in cash and high end jewellery worth 15-thousand euro, including two Rolex watches.

A woman in her 40s, who was arrested in connection with money laundering offences, has been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.