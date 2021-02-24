K Drive

HSE Releases €20 Billion 2021 Service Plan.

: 24/02/2021 - 16:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The HSE's released details of how it will spend it's more than 20 billion euro budget this year, an increase of 3.5 billion euro on last year.

1.68 billion euro of the additional spending relates to Covid 19.

The National Service Plan provides for an addition of 16,000 staff above December 2019 employment levels

That includes over 1,100 medical and dental staff, more than 3,500 nurses and midwives and 4,000 health and social care professionals.

In a statement the HSE says the plan provides for additional spending to improve many services including those in the areas of cancer, maternity and mental health.  

 

