Lucky Dublin Ticket Holder Scoops €1 Million Lotto Win.

: 03/24/2019 - 10:34
Author: Simon Doyle
A ticket holder in north County Dublin has won 1 million euro in last night's Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Tesco store in the seaside town of Rush.

The numbers for the Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 08, 24, 27, 38, 39, 40 and the bonus was 02.

 

