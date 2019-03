Candidates in the local and European elections are being urged to ditch plastic posters.

According to the Sunday Times, 62 have signed up to the PosterFree.ie campaign.

Meanwhile, more than 120 towns have backed the move to encourage those running in the elections to respect the voluntary ban on plastic posters.

At the last local elections in 2014, 2037 candidates stood for 949 seats across the country.

