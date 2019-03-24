Classic Hits Sunday

Listen: Leo Varadkar Indicates Lowering Income Tax and Public Service Access Costs at Fine Gael Ard Fheis.

: 03/24/2019 - 10:56
Author: Simon Doyle
leo_pic.jpg

Leo Varadkar wants a strong economy - one that rewards work and backs business.

Speaking at the Fine Gael Conference in Wexford last night, he said he wants to reduce income taxes further, and cut the cost of accessing public services.

According to the Taoiseach, over the next five years, the Government will increase the point at which people pay the higher rate of tax to 50,000 euro for a single person and 100,000 euro for a couple.

Leo Varadkar says he wants to give money back:

 

econom.wav, by Simon Doyle

Image: Rolling News.

