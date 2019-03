Maynooth rail commuters have been warned this weekend of a change to services to and from Drumcondra Station this weekend.

Drumcondra Station will be closed due to engineering works between North Strand and Glasnevin Junction.

No trains have been able to stop at the station since yesterday and will continue to be the case today, Sunday.

Commuters have been asked to check irishrail.ie's Journey Planner for further details to travel changes.

