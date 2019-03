A new route's set to kick in on the Dublin Bus network in the capital from today.

Route 155 will operate 7 days a week from IKEA in Ballymun to Bray Rail Station, serving DCU and Stillorgan Road.

A range of service improvements will also take effect.

Also from today Go-Ahead Ireland will take over three more Dublin Bus routes: 18, 76 and 76a.

National Transport Authority spokesman, Dermot O'Gara, describes the changes to services:

