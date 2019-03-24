KCC Asked To Ban Use Of Herbicide Glyphosates In The County.

Kildare County Council have been asked to ban the use of glyphosates in the county.

Independent councillor Íde Cussen has submitted a question for the council's next meeting, requesting the end to use of the herbicide which reportedly has significant impact on people's health.

Councillor Cussen also asked for the Parks Department to provide a report outlining usage and costs of glyphosates in the Kildare region.

KCC will respond to the question at their next meeting tomorrow, Monday 25th March.

