KCC Asked To Make Efforts On Insurance Costs For Local Groups And Business.

Kildare County Council has been asked to take actions over the rising cost of insurance in Ireland to aid the county's groups and businesses.

Independent councillor Morgan McCabe has submitted the question, requesting the council to call on the government to accelerate its insurance reform programme to tackle the issue.

Councillor McCabe has also asked the council to call for the government to establish a standalone Garda Insurance Fraud Unit.

KCC will address the question at their next meeting, which takes tomorrow, Monday 25th March.

