Listen: UK Brexit Secretary Admits General Election A 'Reality' If Goverment Forced Against Manifesto.

: 03/24/2019 - 12:30
Author: Simon Doyle
The UK Brexit Secretary has admitted that a general election could become a reality if parliament tries to force the government to go against its manifesto.

The government has promised to give the Commons the chance to vote on different versions of Brexit if the prime minister's deal is rejected again.

Theresa May has still not confirmed if and when she will bring her Brexit plans forward for a third vote.

On the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay, outlined the circumstances that might trigger a general election:

 

