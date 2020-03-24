K Drive

Every Mobile Phone In The UK Is Getting A Covid 19 Text From Government Today.

: 03/24/2020 - 10:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
In the UK,

Every mobile phone's getting a text this morning from the government for the first time ever.

It says "new rules in force: you must stay at home".

It follows the Prime Minister's announcement last night that the UK's effectively in lockdown.

People should only go out if   work is essential and can't be done at home - or for food shopping, to care for someone who's vulnerable, to get healthcare, or to exercise once a day.

Only essential shops will stay open - including supermarkets, petrol stations and banks.

 

