Japan's PM Requests The Postponement Of The Tokyo Games.

: 03/24/2020 - 12:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe has formally requested a postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He says a full games will take place in the country before the end of next year.

It's after he held talks with the head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.

