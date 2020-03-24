K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: People Who've Lost They Jobs Because Of Covid 19 May Be Able To Get Income Subsidies From Govt.

: 03/24/2020 - 12:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours_pexels.jpeg

Workers who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus may be able to avail of significant income subsidies from the Government.

It's part of a range of measures being considered by Cabinet today.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

newstalk1244276.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!