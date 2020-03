Schools, including 120 in Kildare, won't be reopening on March 30th, according to the Minister for Education.

More restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19 will be announced this afternoon.

Minister Joe McHugh says that the main focus of his department now is having the state exams sit as normal on June 3rd.

Minsiter McHugh says an official announcement will be made later today:

FIle image: RollingNews