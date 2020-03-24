Barretstown Live Launched To Support Serious Fund During Covid 19 Crisis.

Kildare's Barretstown is continuing to deliver therapeutic programmes to children and families affected by serious illness through live online interactive platforms.

It has launched ‘Barretstown Live’ today, a new online interactive platform to livestream Barretstown’s programmes into homes nationwide.

These programmes will be delivered every Saturday to families who were due to come to Barretstown and will continue to run for the foreseeable future.

Barretstown will also share the magic of Barretstown with children across Ireland through Facebook live broadcasts taking place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12pm to 2pm, starting today, 24th March. https://www.facebook.com/Barretstown/.

Speaking about ‘Barretstown Live’, Dee Ahearn, CEO of Barretstown, said: “Barretstown is doing everything it can to continue to support vulnerable children during this very challenging time. The children Barretstown serves already suffer the effects of isolation due to the impact of a serious illness and the current situation is only making that worse. We need your help to both spread the word about ‘Barretstown Live’ and also to make a donation if possible to support our work as we roll out this new online platform which will allow us to continue to deliver these life changing programmes.”