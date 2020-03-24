KCC: Kildare Local Enterprse Office Has A Range Of Supports Available To Businesses.

Kildare County Council is reminding firms in Kildare struggling because of Covid 19 that the Kildare Local Enterprise Office is available with supports and advice.

These supports are confidential and free of charge.

Kildare LEO has launched 4 interactive online courses coming up in the next 6 days to support businesses through the Covid 19 Crises and assist with social isolation. Check out our website for further details or to manage your booking.

Leading your small business through COVID 19

https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/Leading-Your-Small-Business-Through-Covid-19.html

Online TOVs

https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/Trading-Online-Voucher-Seminar-Covid-19-Supports.html

Keep your training and consultancy business alive

https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/Keep-Your-Training-Consultancy-Business-Alive.html

Cashflow crisis management

https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/Cash-Management-in-a-Crisis-A-Vital-Approach-for-SMEs-during-COVID-19.html

For constant business updates check out the website Localenterprise.ie/Kildare or

To seek support and business advice please email Localenterprise@kildarecoco.ie