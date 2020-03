People are being condemned for taking part in a social media trend of coughing and spitting at others.

The 'Corona Challenge' sees young people film themselves coughing at people and telling them they have coronavirus.

A man and woman reported to gardaí it happened to them while out walking in on the Sallins Road in Naas last Thursday.

Kildare North TD, James Lawless, says its a despicable thing to do.

File image: RollingNews