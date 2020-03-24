K Country

Listen: Cllr. Says Physical Distance Is Being Maintained, In The Main, In Leixlip.

03/24/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The people of Leixlip are struggle, according to a local councillor.

The business community in the town has been "shattered".

Physical distance of 2 metres/6 feet, is being observed by most people.

Fine Gael Leixlip-Celbridge Cllr., Joe Neville, joined Clem Ryan on KIldare Today:

leixlip.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

