221+ Support Group Disappointed At Delay In Start Of Cervical Check Tribunal.

: 03/24/2020 - 16:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Cervicalcheck support group 221+ says it is disappointed there will be a delay to the start of the Cervical Check Tribunal.

The organisation says a statement on the Tribunal website notes the decision was "in response to both the measures which were announced by the Taoiseach on the 12th March and the understanding the intended claimants may be considered to be at risk if they were to contract the virus.

It has expressed concern the delay will now cause the statute of limitations to be reached for some of those planning to bring a claim before the Tribunal.

