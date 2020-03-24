Covid 19 Restrictions Extended Until April 19th; New Restrictions Announced.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says "I'm asking you to stay at home if at all possible" .

He was speaking in a keynote address during which a range of new .measures to combat Covid 19 have been announced.

These include:

*Closure of centres of education extended until April 19th.

*People should congregate, outdoors, in groups of four or fewer, with the exception of people from the same household

*All theatres, clubs, haridressers, gyms, etc, are to shut from midnight.

*Hotels are to restrict occupancy as much as possible

*All cafes and restaurants to be takeaway, only

*Construction sites and factories do not have to close, but physical distancing can be employed

*No travel within or outside Ireland should happen unless it's absolutely necessary.

*All planned cruise ship travel to Ireland will cease

*All sporting events, even those behind closed doors, are cancelled

*COVID emergency payment is to be increased to €350 a week, as is illness benefit . Employers may top these up. COVID illness benefit will now also apply to family members who have to self isolate because someone in their home gets Coronavirus

*Companies can benefit from 70% back from the government if they keep people employed and pay the other 30% This will be capped at 38,000 salary a year or €410 a week from the government. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says Coronavirus will see an economic crisis like no other where otherwise healthy and viable businesses have been struck down Paschal Donohoe says the €410 income supplement will be tax free and the criteria will be a "minimum 25% decline in turnover or inability to pay employees" that's set down in guidelines

More information on the finance-related elements of today's package are available here

*Emergency bill on Thursday will allow former members of the Defence Forces to be re-recruited at the rank they left at

Taoiseach, Leo Vardakar, unveiled the new measures in a speech where he was joined by Health Minister, Simon Harris, and Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan.

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews