K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Covid 19 Restrictions Extended Until April 19th; New Restrictions Announced.

: 03/24/2020 - 16:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
1456_covid_19.jpg

Taoiseach  Leo Varadkar says "I'm asking you to stay at home if at all possible" .

He was speaking in a keynote address during which a range of new .measures to combat Covid 19 have been announced.

These include:

*Closure of centres of education extended until April 19th.

*People should congregate, outdoors, in groups of four or fewer, with the exception of  people from the same household

*All theatres, clubs, haridressers, gyms, etc, are to shut from midnight.

*Hotels are to restrict occupancy as much as possible

*All cafes and restaurants to be takeaway, only

*Construction sites and factories do not have to close, but physical distancing can be employed

*No travel within or outside Ireland should happen unless it's absolutely necessary.

*All planned cruise ship travel to Ireland will cease

*All sporting events, even those behind closed doors, are cancelled

*COVID emergency payment is to be increased to €350 a week, as is illness benefit . Employers may top these up. COVID illness benefit will now also apply to family members who have to self isolate because someone in their home gets Coronavirus

*Companies can benefit from 70% back from the government if they keep people employed and pay the other 30% This will be capped at 38,000 salary a year or €410 a week from the government.  Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says Coronavirus will see an economic crisis like no other where otherwise healthy and viable businesses have been struck down Paschal Donohoe says the €410 income supplement will be tax free and the criteria will be a "minimum 25% decline in turnover or inability to pay employees" that's set down in guidelines

More information on the finance-related elements of today's package are available here

*Emergency bill on Thursday will allow former members of the Defence Forces to be re-recruited at the rank they left at

 

Taoiseach, Leo Vardakar, unveiled the new measures in a speech where he was joined by Health Minister, Simon Harris, and Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan.

lvshth.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!