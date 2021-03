Nearly 3,700 children have been waiting over a year for their first assessment with a speech and language therapist.

According to freedom of information figures, 384 are in Kildare, west Wicklow and parts of west and south Dublin.

516 children across the country have been waiting over two years.

Tanya Ward, the chief executive of the Children's Rights Alliance, says long delays can badly affect a child's development.

File image: CRA logo