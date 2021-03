Ireland's newest outdoor tourism attraction is being officially launched today.

The Royal Canal Greenway stretches 130 kilometres from Maynooth in Kildare to Cloondara in Longford, and is the longest greenway in the country.

Development began back in 2010 and it has cost €12 million to construct.

CEO of Waterways Ireland, John McDonagh, says it can be used for a wide variety of activities:

Image: Royal Canal Greenway