The Tanaiste says he won't be charged over the leaking of a confidential GP contract to a rival organisation.

A garda investigation was initiated after he gave the document to a friend when he was Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar admitted that what he did was an error of judgement and apologised but said it wasn't illegal or corrupt.

Speaking on LMFM he says he won't face charges:



File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews