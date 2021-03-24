Listen: Walk-In Covid Testing Centres Open In 5 Locations Tomorrow.

The Government's revealed the locations of five walk-in covid testing centres which will open tomorrow.

Four will be in Dublin at Tallaght Stadium, Irishtown Stadium, Grangegorman Primary Care Centre and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

The other is in Spollens Car Park in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

People who have no symptoms of covid and are within 5km of these locations can attend for a free test.

Liz Canavan from the Department of Taoiseach says the locations are where covid cases have been high.

Stock image: Pixabay