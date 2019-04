Gardai are calling for tracking devices to be built into all ATMs after a number of recent robberies on both sides of the border.

The Irish Independent reports that senior officers want security measures improved to stop cash machines becoming easy targets.

The latest thefts on Friday saw two ATMs ripped from the wall of two banks in Kells, Co. Meath with a digger.

They were later found burned out in a wooded area on the Meath-Cavan border.

