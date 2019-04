Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a stolen car from Kilcock.

Keys to a car were taken and the car stolen from a house in Oughterany Village, Kilcock between 9:30pm on Monday and 7:30am on Tuesday.

The car is described as a silver Kia Rio with a license plate 10WD1192.

Garda Jonathan Brien, speaking on Kildare Today, has asked the public to keep an eye out for the car: