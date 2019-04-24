The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Further Voter Registration Drives Announced For Kildare.

: 04/24/2019 - 14:55
Author: Róisin Power
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Kildare County Council have announced 5 further voter registration drives for voters.

Eligible people who wish to sign onto the Register of Electors just need to bring ID.

Registration drives will be held in Celbridge, Maynooth, Clane, Kildare Town and Newbridge libraries over the next two weeks.

Those who want to vote in the upcoming Local and European Elections on May 24th have up until 15 days before to register through KCC.

Here are the upcoming dates and times:

Celbridge Library, Monday 29 April from 10.00 a.m. - 12.00 p.m.

Maynooth Library, Monday 29 April from 2.00 p.m. - 4.00 p.m.

Clane Library, Tuesday 30 April from 3.00 p.m. - 5.00 p.m.

Kildare Library, Friday 3 May from 11.00 a.m. - 1.00 p.m.

Newbridge Library, Friday 3 May from 2.00 p.m. - 4.00 p.m.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!