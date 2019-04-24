Further Voter Registration Drives Announced For Kildare.

Kildare County Council have announced 5 further voter registration drives for voters.

Eligible people who wish to sign onto the Register of Electors just need to bring ID.

Registration drives will be held in Celbridge, Maynooth, Clane, Kildare Town and Newbridge libraries over the next two weeks.

Those who want to vote in the upcoming Local and European Elections on May 24th have up until 15 days before to register through KCC.

Here are the upcoming dates and times:

Celbridge Library, Monday 29 April from 10.00 a.m. - 12.00 p.m.

Maynooth Library, Monday 29 April from 2.00 p.m. - 4.00 p.m.

Clane Library, Tuesday 30 April from 3.00 p.m. - 5.00 p.m.

Kildare Library, Friday 3 May from 11.00 a.m. - 1.00 p.m.

Newbridge Library, Friday 3 May from 2.00 p.m. - 4.00 p.m.