Jurys In Quirke Murder Trial Will Return Tomorrow After Another Day Of Deliberation.

The jury in Patrick Quirke’s murder trial has retired for a second evening without reaching a verdict.

The 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary denies murdering local DJ Bobby Ryan sometime between June 3rd 2011 and April 30th 2013.

Before the jury resumed its deliberations today, the foreman was handed two memory sticks – one from the prosecution and one from the defence.

Yesterday, they were handed stacks of folders – red ones from the prosecution, black ones from the defence.

They contained memos of Patrick Quirke’s interviews with Gardaí.

The prosecution believes Mr. Quirke murdered his alleged love rival Bobby Ryan in an attempt to get back with Mr. Ryan’s girlfriend Mary Lowry.

The defence claims the case is based on theory – a theory it contends hasn’t been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The jurors have been deliberating for just over 3.5 hours now and will return to their jury room tomorrow morning.