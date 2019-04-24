The Night Shift

Listen: Lyra McKee Laid To Rest In Belfast.

: 04/24/2019 - 16:51
Author: Róisin Power
lyra_mckee_courtesy_janklow_and_nesbit_uk.jpg

Murdered journalist Lyra McKee has been laid to rest in her native Belfast.

A celebration of the 29 year old's life earlier heard a call for politicians to work together to bring about lasting peace in Northern Ireland.

From Belfast, Shane Beatty reports:

18lyraalt.mp3, by Róisin Power

 

